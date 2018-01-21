CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – After nearly 3 weeks of searching, Hue Jackson is getting closer to finding an offensive coordinator.

Jackson and the Browns have spoken with former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley about the job here in Cleveland a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan on Sunday.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was first to report the news. Mortenson also reported that the Browns are “in serious talks” with Haley.

Haley’s contract was not renewed by the Steelers following their 45-42 divisional round loss to Jacksonville last Sunday.

Jackson has already interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for the job. Former Titans coach Mike Mularkey was also rumored to be tied to the opening but it is unclear if he actually interviewed.

Haley replaced Bruce Arians in 2012 as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh and the Steelers have averaged the third most yards per play since Haley took over and in the last four seasons Pittsburgh ranked behind only the Patriots in scoring.