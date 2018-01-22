Another name has been added to the Browns’ offensive coordinator search and our beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about it.
Daryl gave his thoughts on the AFC/NFC Championship games, If Todd Haley is a good fit as offensive coordinator in Cleveland, if the Josh Allen talk is real or smoke, if it is a missed opportunity for the Browns to not be coaching in the Senior Bowl and what we could see Hue Jackson doing on the sidelines during a game if he doesn’t call the plays.