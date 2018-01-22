Former Wyoming quarterback and NFL draft prospect Josh Allen joined Bull & Fox to talk about his journey to being a possible No. 1 pick, his decision to return for another season this past year, what he learned from this past season, the other top quarterbacks in the draft and the possibility that the Browns could take him with the first pick.
Quotes:
- “If I’m fortunate enough to become a Cleveland Brown, you can expect everything from me,” Allen told Bull and Fox Monday afternoon on 92.3 The Fan. “I want to be the guy that turns around the Cleveland Browns. The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever.”
- “To think about that and to put yourself in that situation and in those shoes, you gotta love that as a quarterback and you gotta love that as a football player and competitor,” Allen said. “This is something that can really be set in stone forever, if you’re the guy that can help turn this Cleveland Browns team around. I know they’ve got the youngest team in the NFL, they’ve got the most cap space, the most high draft picks, brand new GM who has done a lot of good things in his past.
- “I’m not saying if I want to be drafted by a certain team or not but I definitely think this is a situation in Cleveland where this is the time where a quarterback can step in and do his job without worrying or having to worry about the notion that this is the place where quarterbacks go to die because I definitely think there are some good things going on with the Browns organization.”
- “It’s been a long road, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Allen, who didn’t receive any scholarship offers out of high school, said.
- “Stats are for losers and the one thing I’d like to point out, while at Wyoming, we won games and I definitely think that’s how quarterbacks are judged in the NFL,” Allen said.
- “Going back to school for another year, learning what I did, experiencing what I experienced – the ups, the downs, the good, the bad ad everything in between – really has led me to this position right now,” Allen, who was projected to be a top-5 pick in mock drafts a year ago before deciding not to come out, said. “To be touted as high as the first pick, it’s super cool but at the same time I take that with a grain of salt and know that these are mock drafts for a reason.”
- “There’s still a lot of work to do. I’m not the perfect prospect let me tell you. I got a lot to work on and I’ll be the first to admit that. I’m not going to sit here and say I know everything about everything. I definitely have work to do. The thing is, I’m willing to admit that. I’m willing to go to work and fix everything I need to fix.”
- “It’s going to be really fun,” Allen said. “I’m super excited to go out there and compete and throw to some of the top guys in the nation and at the same time prove myself and who I am.”
- “You look at all the NFL games in the post season, they’re played in the cold,” Allen said. “I don’t know why, it just kinda how it is. If you’re not able to throw in the cold, you’re outta luck.”
- “The competitor in me wants to go in and start right away, but realistically I would welcome that [sitting a year],” Allen said. “It definitely gives you time to adjust to the speed of the game, to learn the offense, to know the ins and outs of the NFL because that first year is crazy. If you can take a year, sit and learn and process information, the next year you get to focus in on football.”
