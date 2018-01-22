Sponsored By Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan
Listen to Baskin & Phelps weekdays for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Dead & Company at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, June 20th at 7 pm!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am at livenation.com.

It’s all from Live Nation and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.dead company by danny clinch Win Dead & Company Tickets

DEAD & COMPANY TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 10:00am – January 26, 2018 2:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Dead & Company Ticket Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, January 22nd, 2018 through Friday, January 26th, 2018 between 10:00am and 2:00pm ET  for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive two (2) lawn tickets to see Dead & Company at Blossom Music Center, Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 at 7:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $99.00 per pair.  Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

