CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love at least got some good news this week, as he was named an NBA All-Star reserve. It is his second consecutive selection and fifth career nod.

Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon also reports that Love will be invited to the Three-Point Shootout as well, an event which he won in 2012.

Love is averaging 18.6 points through 44 starts, as well as a team-high 9.4 rebounds over 28.4 minutes per contest. He also has 24 double-doubles.

Fellow all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are the only other players in the Eastern Conference averaging 18 points and 9 rebounds a game. DeMarcus Cousins is the only other player in all of the NBA who is posting that stat line while also hitting two 3-pointers per night.