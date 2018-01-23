By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan
Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron is close to hitting a milestone tonight as he’ll become the 7th player in NBA history to notch 30,000 points. The King came up short in the loss to the Thunder and now sits 7 points away from history. So, naturally, LeBron went ahead and congratulated himself before actually getting the job done:

Our own Adam the Bull joined in on the fun:

Let me join LeBron in being one of the first to say congrats to the King on the accomplishment. You don’t get to be the best player in the game without hyping yourself up from time to time. It really is quite a feat, especially at such a young age.

 

