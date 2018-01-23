CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron is close to hitting a milestone tonight as he’ll become the 7th player in NBA history to notch 30,000 points. The King came up short in the loss to the Thunder and now sits 7 points away from history. So, naturally, LeBron went ahead and congratulated himself before actually getting the job done:

LeBron James congratulated himself on his eventual 30,000th point. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kfSWusg6lA — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 23, 2018

Our own Adam the Bull joined in on the fun:

I'd like to congratulate myself on 20 years in the radio business, there are a number of others who have hit that milestone but that's OK. There are so many people I have to thank…but screw them, I want all the glory. So congrats once young Bull. #Pizza #KidFromBrooklyn — Adam the Bull (@AdamtheBullFAN) January 23, 2018

Let me join LeBron in being one of the first to say congrats to the King on the accomplishment. You don’t get to be the best player in the game without hyping yourself up from time to time. It really is quite a feat, especially at such a young age.