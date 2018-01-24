CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Jim Thome is now a baseball Hall of Famer.
Thome punched his ticket to Cooperstown with 89.8% of the vote in his first year on the ballot, something which seemed obvious given the lefty is one of nine players to ever eclipse the 600 home run plateau.
Alongside the 22-year veteran, former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones, Expos/Angels/Rangers/Orioles outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, and Marlins/Padres/Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman will be inducted as well.
Former Tribe shortstop Omar Vizquel missed the cut, receiving just 37% of the vote.
Former Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez barely missed the 75 percent-mark at 70.4, while controversial duo Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens inched closer to the Hall at 56.4 and 57.3%.
Tigers starter Jack Morris, who played for the Indians in his final year in 1994, and shortstop Alan Trammell were both already voted in by the Veterans Committee.