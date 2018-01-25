Cleveland, OH – (92.3 The Fan) – There is a report claiming that Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is looking to sell the franchise.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claims that Gilbert wants a long-term commitment from Lebron James, who can be a free agent this summer, so he could sell the franchise for a bigger profit.
Smith says, “They’re more viable as a commodity if LeBron James is on your squad as opposed to if LeBron James leaves.”
Meanwhile, renovations to Quicken Loans Arena will get underway next month. The project is expected to cost about $140 million.
