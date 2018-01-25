INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – With thew Cavaliers in a January deep freeze, a shakeup seems to be exactly what the team needs.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue began that process Thursday when he announced that he’s moved Tristan Thompson back to the starting five.

“We’ll see how this works for us and go from there,” Lue said.

Thompson will replace Jae Crowder and play center. Kevin Love will move back to the four, which Lue hopes will help their ability to post more offensively as well as in the pick-and-roll.

Thompson also addressed recent reports of clashing personalities within the team and why whether or not they are friends off the floor shouldn’t matter.

“”You go to work everyday and you might not like a guy, you might not like the guy you work with. It’s part of life but when you’re between these lines you gotta play for each other and that’s all that matters,” Thompson said. “I don’t care if X don’t like X off the court. I really don’t give a s—. As long as you’re on the court playing hard and playing for each other, that’s all that matters to me. We don’t got to talk to each other off the court. As long as we talk on the court that’s all that matters to me.”

The Cavs have lost 11 of 15 since Dec. 19 and will host Indiana Friday night.