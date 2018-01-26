INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – Another crisis was averted when Kevin Love was drafted by LeBron James for the NBA All-Star game on Thursday.

“Where was I picked? Probably dead last,” Love joked Friday morning.

“Kevin would say that,” James responded when asked where he picked Love.

James revealed nothing about how he went about assembling his team or the order of his selections with one exception: “Only thing I know for sure is that Russ went last,” James said.

In addition to picking Love, James also drafted former Cavs guard Kyrie Irving reuniting the Cavs’ former ‘Big 3’ that won the 2016 NBA championship.

“It’s a hell of a team both guys put together, but I gotta say our starting lineup would probably go 82-0,” Love said. “That’s a heck of a team – a lot of size throughout the entire lineup.”

Watch more comments from Love and James in the video above.

Team LeBron:

Starters – James (Cleveland Cavalers), DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Kevin Durant (Golden State) and Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics).

Reserves – LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Kevin Love (Cleveland), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks), John Wall (Washington) and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Team Curry:

Starters – Curry (Golden State Warriors), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and James Harden (Houston Rockets).

Reserves – Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves), Draymond Green (Golden State), Al Horford (Boston), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto), Klay Thompson (Golden State) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota).

The 67th NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET at Staples Center in Los Angeles.