INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas downplayed Monday’s team meeting that saw players question Kevin Love’s absence from last Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma City and practice the following day.

Thomas said there is “no bad blood” between him or Love, pointing out that he and Love “go back to fifth or sixth grade.”

As for the meeting on Monday, Thomas said it was “blown out of proportion.”

“I didn’t call him out,” Thomas said. “I asked him why wasn’t he at the game during the game supporting his teammates…I didn’t call him out for anything so those reports saying that, there’s no bad blood between me and Kevin Love.

“We go back to fifth and sixth grade. I asked a question, where he was and it was never clarified. And that’s all it was.”

Love left the 148-124 loss to the Thunder three minutes into the game. After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Love went to the locker room and did not return.

On Monday Love explained that he had a headache and was dizzy, forcing him from the game and subsequently causing him to miss practice on Sunday.

That was it. Nothing more or less.

