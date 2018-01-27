Listen to The Nick Wilson Experiment weekday evenings for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Anthony Jeselnik: Funny Games 2018 World Tour at the Hardrock Rocksino at Northfield Park on Thursday, March 29th at 7:30 pm.

21 & older only.

It’s all from Live Nation and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.

ANTHONY JESELNIK TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 7:00pm – February 2, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Anthony Jeselnik Ticket Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, January 29th, 2018 through Friday, February 2nd, 2018 between 7:00pm and 11:59pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive two (2) tickets to see Anthony Jeselnik at Hard Rock Rocksino – Northfield Park on Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 7:30pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $72.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

More Info:

CLEVELAND, OH (January 22, 2018) – Due to popular demand renowned comedian Anthony Jeselnik is hitting the road in 2018 for his Funny Games Tour kicking off on February 27 in Red Bank, NJ. The initial 40+ date run, will feature new material from the comedy superstar! Anthony comes to Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on March 29 and you don’t want to miss him.

Jeselnik is a comedy industry veteran wowing audiences for over 15 years. 2017 was a banner year for Anthony as he toured with Chris Rock’s Total Blackout tour and perfected his new hour,

workshopping in clubs across North America.He started his comedy career by starring in and

creating Comedy Central’s THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE, which ran for two seasons. He went on

to write and appear for several Comedy Central Roasts, most notable: THE ROAST OF DONALD

TRUMP and THE ROAST OF CHARLIE SHEEN. Anthony was the first ever stand-up comic to

appear on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He also wrote for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon as well

as received an Emmy Nomination for his work on A NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AN

OVERBOOKED CONCERT FOR AUTISTIC EDUCATION. In 2008 Jeselnik was named as one

of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch, and in 2009 was named Comedy Central’s Hot Comics. In 2010,

Anthony released his debut comedy album SHAKESPEARE through Comedy Central Records.

In 2013, he released CALIGULA, his first hour long special, to critical acclaim. Jeselnik hosted

season nine of NBC’s LAST COMIC STANDING alongside judges Norm Macdonald, Roseanne

Barr and Keenan Ivory Wayans. His last official tour was in 2014 and ended in early 2015 when

he shot his critically acclaimed Netflix special THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.

RESERVED SEATS: $36.00

ON SALE FRIDAY JANUARY 26 AT 10 A.M.

Fans can purchase at the Hard Rock Rocksino Box Office,

LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com or by phone (800)745-3000.