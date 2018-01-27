Sponsored By sports radio 92.3 The Fan
Listen to Bull & Fox weekday afternoons for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Journey and Def Leppard at Quicken Loans Arena on Monday, May 28th at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 am.

It’s all from Live Nation and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.

JOURNEY/DEF LEPPARD TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 2:00pm – February 2, 2018 7:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Journey/Def Leppard Ticket Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, January 29th, 2018 through Friday, February 2nd, 2018 between 2:00pm and 7:00pm ET  for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive two (2) tickets to see Journey and Def Leppard at Quicken Loans Arena, Monday, May 28th, 2018 at 7:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $139.00 per pair.  Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

