American Red Cross -Give from the Heart
The American Red Cross is partnering with Executive Caterers at Landerhaven, Cleveland Clinic and Lake Health to host the 20th annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive, Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights. Blood donors of all types are needed. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. Visit: redcrossblood.org and enter code: Landerhaven or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
