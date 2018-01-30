This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Fan Bowl 2018 with Shoes and Clothes 4 Kids
Fan Bowl will benefit the Cleveland Kids in Need program of Shoes and Clothes for Kids (www.sc4k.org), a local charity that provides new school uniforms, clothing, shoes and school supplies to underprivileged kids in Cleveland.
Your donation of new or gently used sporting equipment will go to Physical Education teachers at local schools in distressed neighborhoods for them to use with kids in their classes.
