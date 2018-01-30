Filed Under:Cleveland Connection

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

Fan Bowl 2018 with Shoes and Clothes 4 Kids

Fan Bowl will benefit the Cleveland Kids in Need program of Shoes and Clothes for Kids (www.sc4k.org), a local charity that provides new school uniforms, clothing, shoes and school supplies to underprivileged kids in Cleveland.

Your donation of new or gently used sporting equipment will go to Physical Education teachers at local schools in distressed neighborhoods for them to use with kids in their classes.

Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Bowl II: SOLD OUTFebruary 11th at noon! Join us for the fun.
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen