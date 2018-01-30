JOURNEY & DEF LEPPARD SET COLOSSAL

CO-HEADLINING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

MAY 28 | QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3 AT 10 AM

PRESALE: Thursday, February 1 from NOON – Friday, February 2 at 10pm

OFFER CODE: THEFAN

Purchase Tickets Here

CLEVELAND, OH (January 25, 2018) – Following the huge buzz surrounding last week’s announcement that two of the world’s greatest rock bands – JOURNEY and DEF LEPPARD – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour, special fan presales and VIP packages have now been announced, as well as additional on sale details.

Tickets for most dates go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in select dates beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 12 PM local time. A full list of tour dates and on sale details can be found below.

Additionally, Def Leppard and Journey fan presales will begin Monday, January 29 at 12 PM local time. Def Leppard VIP Packages will also be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through Epic Rights, visit http://www.DefLeppardRockBrigade.com for all information. Journey VIP Packages will be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through VIP Nation. For more information, visit http://journeymusic.com.

Promising to be one of the top tours of the year, the North American trek will be composed of both stadium and arena concerts, with half of the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums – Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park – as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.

Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

Said Joe Elliott, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

Jonathan Cain added, “We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy.”

Added Rick Savage of Def Leppard, “12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”