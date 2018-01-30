Kevin Love suffered a broken left hand Tuesday night at Detroit according to the team.
The injury occurred in the first quarter forcing him from the game. He will not return to the game and his status moving forward remains unclear.
X-rays confirmed that Love suffered “a non-displaced fracture in his left hand fifth metacarpal” the team announced.
Love will be re-examined in Cleveland Wednesday but he could miss 6-8 weeks with the injury.
