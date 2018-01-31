By Mario McKellop

While there are many virtues to living in Northeast Ohio, the area’s rough winters are not among them. However, Clevelanders are a resilient people and compensate for the harshness of the coldest part of the year by engaging in a range of fun indoor activities. In fact, America’s Comeback City is home to a number of businesses that give locals the opportunity to spend the winter learning how to sew, sculpt, glassblowing, bead and more. Here are the five best places to take crafty classes in Cleveland.

Gina DeSantis Ceramics

13000 Athens Ave.

Lakewood, OH 44107

(440) 785-5409

www.ginadesantisceramics.com

Those interested in learning how to create art with clay in Cleveland would do well to take a class at Gina DeSantis Ceramics. Founded by pedigreed artist and educator Gina DeSantis, Ceramics boasts of being the largest clay centric learning space in the city. And with a host of talented educators, 250 slip and glaze combinations, 12 potter’s wheels, four electric kilns and one slab roller, it has the resources to back up that claim. For $195, adult and teen students can get six weeks’ worth of classes and a 25-pound bag of stoneware clay to work with. Kids classes and single day workshops are also available.

Pins & Needles Sew & Craft Shop

7300 Pearl Road

Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

(440) 243-6400

www.pinsandneedles.com

Anyone interested in learning about the different facets of sewing can do so by attending the various classes hosted by Pins & Needles Sew & Craft Shop. Every month, they offer a range of different classes for kids, teens and adults that offer instruction on quilting, appliqué techniques, scarf making, embroidery. Pins & Needles also offer instruction on how to properly work with a range of sewing materials and equipment. Classes start at $15 and cater to all skills levels.

Larchmere Fire Works

12406 Larchmere Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44120

(216) 246-4716

www.larchmerefireworks.com

Larchmere Fire Works mission is to bring crafts that are typically practiced in private studios, namely glass fusing, glassblowing and blacksmithing, to the public. It fulfills that mission by offering courses in each of those above-mentioned disciplines in which all the tools, material and safety equipment are provided. Larchmere’s courses run one and a half hours, which typically allow for the creation of at least one small piece, and start at $25. Best of all, its courses are open to craft aficionados of all skill levels.

Art House Inc.

3119 Denison Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44109

(216) 398-8556

www.arthouseinc.org

Art House Inc. strives to give locals the encouragement instruction and facilities they need to realize their artistic inspirations. As part of its efforts to culturally enrich the region, Art House offers monthly free open house workshops wherein children and adults can learn from a professional artist how to work with a range of different materials and art styles. Previous Family Open Studio days have focused on papier-mâché, printmaking, paper marbling and mask making. Art House Inc. hosts family days on the third Saturday of every month.

Cleveland Rocks and Beads

2499 Lee Blvd.

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

(216) 932-3780

www.clevelandrocksandbeads.com

In addition to being a one-stop shop for beads, stones and jewelry, Cleveland Rocks and Beads also instructs locals in the craft of jewelry creation. They regularly offer courses in basic bead stringing, lampwork, wire works, knotting and much more. The shop’s courses start at $10 for instruction and materials and don’t require attendees to have any prior experience. Cleveland Rocks and Beads is also an ideal place for families as many of its courses are open to crafters of all ages.