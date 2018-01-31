CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Clank. Whistle. Clank. Whistle. Another clank, another whistle.

Minx in few fouls and a turnover or 2 and that’s how Wednesday night’s game between the Cavaliers and Heat seemed to go with third place in the Eastern Conference standings up for grabs.

The Cavs won the slop-fest, 91-89, that featured a boatload of bricks from beyond the arc by both teams – 45 of them to be exact – and 39 combined turnovers.

A pair of free throws from Isaiah Thomas and 1 from Kyle Korver in the final minute helped hold off Miami for the victory.

The Cavs entered the contest with a half game advantage and left it leading the Heat by 1 1/2 in the conference standings.

Bombs Away – For some reason both the Heat and Cavs kept launching threes Wednesday night and the rims at The Q paid the price and took a beating.

Miami was 1-16 from downtown in the first half. The second half didn’t get much better as they finished just 3 for 28.

The Cavs were not much better – 3 for 10 through 24 minutes and 6 of 26 for the game.

IT’s Shooting Woes – It’s unclear just what value a banged up/on-the-mend Isaiah Thomas actually gives the Cavs at this point in the season.

Thomas, who doesn’t play much defense as he continues to work his way through the hip injury that sidelined him for the first 3 months of the season, didn’t fair well on the offensive end either Wednesday night.

He shot 2 of 15 from the field but he did make all 9 of his free throws to finish with 13 points.

In 12 games Thomas has shot 50 percent or better in just 2 games – the first 2 he played for the Cavs. He was shooting 33.3 percent (45 of 135) over the last 10 games combined.

Sloppy Second – After leading by as many as 14 points in the second quarter the Cavs went to the locker room trailing 50-48.

Cleveland shot just 4 of 19 and Miami out-rebounded Cleveland 18-8 in the quarter.

James had six of the Cavs’ 10 turnovers in the first half – three came in the second quarter – and he did not register an assist in the first 24 minutes despite leading the team with 13 points.

New Ball – The officials switched basketballs with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter after it went into the stands.

Bam Adebayo of the Heat lost the ball out of bounds driving to the basket and apparently it landed in someones drink. After having one of the ball boys try to wipe the ball off they opted to go to the scorers table for the backup.