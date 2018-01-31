CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – A day after Kevin Love broke his left hand the Cavaliers still don’t have a definitive timetable – or course of action – going forward.

Love broke the fifth metacarpal in his left hand in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s loss at Detroit.

The team said Wednesday evening that Love and the Cavs medical staff “are currently in the process of reviewing options regarding the treatment of the injury.”

Love and the team will consult with specialists at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City in collaboration with the Cavaliers medical team and the Cleveland Clinic.

It has been estimated that Love could miss between six and eight weeks but that won’t be known until the evaluation as to whether or not Love will require surgery is completed.

Jae Crowder will replace Love in the starting lineup and Derrick Rose will assume extra minutes off of the bench according to head coach Tyronn Lue.

Love’s treatment plan and the estimate on his return to play will be established following this review and a course of action is solidified. His status will be updated accordingly.