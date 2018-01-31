RESCHEDULED DATES SET FOR TWO CELEBRATIONS!



MICHAEL STANLEY AND THE RESONATORS

AND

DONNIE IRIS & THE CRUISERS



HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK



SAT., MARCH 17 – A ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY



SUNDAY, MARCH 25

CELEBRATE MICHAEL’S 70TH BIRTHDAY

Purchase Tickets at livenation.com

(CLEVELAND, OH) – Cleveland’s favorite rock and roll son is back! The postponed Michael Stanley and The Resonators concerts from Friday December 22nd and Saturday, December 23 have been rescheduled and plan on being two of the most highly-anticipated concert celebrations! In early December of last year, Michael underwent quadruple bypass surgery and has spent the time since focusing on his health and recovery.

“Trust me,” said Michael Stanley, “No one was more disappointed about postponing our December concerts at the Rocksino than me. I am sorry for the inconvenience, but I am really looking forward to making it up to you!”

Saturday March 17th at The Hard Rock Rocksino.

Tickets previously purchased for the Friday, December 22nd concert will be honored for this concert.

Sunday, March 25th at The Hard Rock Rocksino

Tickets previously purchased for the Saturday, December 23rd concert will be honored for this concert.

**Tickets may only be used on assigned, rescheduled date**

A LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS FOR BOTH RESCHEDULED DATES ARE ON SALE NOW

Fans can purchase at the Hard Rock Rocksino Box Office, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com or by phone (800)745-3000.

ALL HARD ROCK ROCKSINO SHOW ARE 21&OVER