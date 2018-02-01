By The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic is an All-Star for the first time.

The Miami Heat guard was selected Thursday by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as an injury replacement for the Feb. 18 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Dragic will replace Cleveland forward Kevin Love, who broke his left hand.

Dragic will play for Team LeBron, the squad drafted by LeBron James.

He leads the Heat with averages of 17 points and 4.8 assists per game this season, and will be Miami’s lone representative in the All-Star Game.

