By Jeff Thomas | 92.3 The Fan
Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James

Cleveland, OH (92-3 The Fan) – Could LeBron James leave the Cavaliers for the Golden State Warriors this summer? There is a report claiming that it is a possibility.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reports that if Golden State can create a max salary slot, they might be able to talk with James about coming out west.

James is expected to decline a $35.6 million player option this summer and become an unrestricted free agent. However, there is a possibility that he re-ups with the Cavs.

The report adds that there has been no indication that the Warriors are looking at ways to clear salary cap space in hopes of getting LeBron at this time.

