It’s Super Bowl Weekend and with that comes prop bets. The members of Baskin and Phelps make their bets and next week, the loser brings in donuts!

Will Tom Brady wear a bandage on his right hand?
• Yes (Dan, Baskin)
• No (Marisa, Jeff)

How many times will Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth say “dynasty”?
• Over 2.5 (Jeff, Baskin, Marisa)
• Under 2.5 (Dan)

Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “City of Brotherly Love”?
• Yes (Jeff, Baskin, Dan and Marisa)
• No

Length of national anthem (sung by Pink)
• Over 2:00 (Jeff, Baskin, Marisa)
• Under 2:00 (Dan)

Will the team that scores first win the game?
• Yes (Baskin, Dan)
• No (Jeff, Marisa)

Odds Justin Timberlake makes his entrance via:
• Zipline
• Car (Marisa)
• Motorcycle
• FIELD (Jeff, Dan, Baskin)

Odds to make a guest appearances during the halftime show
Jay-Z
Jimmy Fallon (Marisa)
Janet Jackson
NSYNC (Baskin)
Field ( Jeff, Dan)

Coin Toss
Heads (Jeff)
Tails (Baskin, Dan, Marisa)

What color will Pink’s Hair be when she starts to sing the national anthem?
Pink/Red (Dan, Baskin, Marisa)
White/Blonde (Jeff)
Brown/Black
Blue/Purple
Green

Will Pink (an eagles fan) say Eagles before, during or after the anthem?
Yes (Baskin, Marisa)
No (Jeff, Dan)

How many times will the Rocky Status in Philly be shown?
Over 1 (Baskin, Marisa)
Under 1 (Jeff, Dan)

What color will the Gatorade be that is poured on the Game winning coach?
Lime/Green/Yellow
Orange (Dan)
Red (Marisa)
Clear/Water (Baskin, Jeff)
Blue

How many clips will be shown from Super Bowl 39 aka the last time these teams matched up in the game?
Over 2.5
Under 2.5 (Jeff, Baskin, Marisa, Dan)

What color will Bill Belichick’s Shirt be?
Blue (Dan, Marisa)
Gray (Jeff, Baskin)
Red
White

How many times will Tom Brady’s age be mentioned during the Broadcast?
Over 5 (Baskin, Dan)
Under 5 (Jeff, Marisa)

How many times will the temperature outside the stadium be mentioned during the broadcast?
Over 3 (Dan, Marisa)
Under 3 (Jeff, Baskin)

GAME BETS

Over/Under 48.5

Over: Jeff, Baskin, Marisa
Under: Dan

New England -4 (Baskin and Marisa)
Philly +4 (Jeff and Dan)

