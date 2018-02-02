CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The good news: Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will not require surgery on his broken left hand.

The bad: Love is still going to be out the next 8 weeks.

The team made the announcement Friday morning.

Love suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his left hand in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s loss at Detroit.

Love consulted with Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City on Thursday and head team physician Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Steven Maschke of Cleveland Clinic Sports Health earlier this week where it was determined he would not need surgery for the injury.

The Cavs, who are 30-20, are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings – 6 games behind first place Boston and 4 behind second place Toronto.

Love was named an NBA All-Star reserve and he is averaging 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field – including 40.4 percent from 3 – this season.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic was named as Love’s injury replacement for the All-Star game.