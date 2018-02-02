CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The unfortunate part about the timing of both the Cleveland Indians’ announcement to move away from their Chief Wahoo logo and that of Jim Thome’s election to the Hall of Fame, is that the anger for the former would cross over into the celebration of the latter.

It also forces the second player to go into Cooperstown as an Indian on the first ballot to make the first decision of its kind.

While the decision on what hat to wear has been nailed down to one of the Indians, the question of which version was and is still up in the air. Though Thome has a pretty good idea in regards to Wahoo or no Wahoo.

“I know my decision would be to wear the ‘C’, because I think it’s the right thing to do,” Thome said of his personal feelings. “I fully support the way the Indians through this week have done the decision that they’ve done, and that’s what I support.”

Thome made it clear that his decision was not final. He and his wife Andrea will have a conversation with the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum as to the historical impacts of his decision, and the merits of his options.

“The Hall of Fame is such a magical place, and a historical place,” he added. “I know Andrea and I, we’re going to go, and we respect everything about it, I think we’re going to have some thoughtful conversation once we go there.

“To be thoughtful, I think I need to have a conversation with the Hall of Fame because of all the history and everything involved. I just think that’s the right thing to do.”