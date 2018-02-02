Ohio State Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Holtmann joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about his program that is #17 in the country.

Coach gave his thoughts on how surprising it has been for his team to start off as strong as they have, what changes he’s made so far to turn things around, what Andrew Dakich’s basketball IQ is like and how he deals with Dakich’s father (former Indiana coach Dan Dakich) what the conference schedule has been like so far, how he keeps his players grounded and if the expectations have changed this season for what the Buckeyes can do in the NCAA Tournament.