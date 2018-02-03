CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Love can’t help but wonder why once again he’s the victim of another bad break.

The Cavs’ All-Star forward broke the fifth metacarpal in his left hand Tuesday night in the first quarter at Detroit. It is expected that he will miss at least 8 weeks which will also force him to miss his second straight All-Star game due to injury.

“It’s frustrating,” Love said. “It’s not just All-Star, it’s missing time. It just seems like (bad) luck, really. I don’t know how to categorize it, I really don’t. Injuries are injuries, but like a significant injury. It’s just one of those unlucky [bad] luck kind of things.”

Even after watching replays of the injury over and over, Love still can’t figure out when or what caused the injury that will keep him out until late in the regular season.

Love won’t have surgery because it won’t help the break heal any faster. It’ll just take time.

“I’m down, still down,” Love said. “I guess I’m always looking for a silver lining or something that’s going to keep my spirits up. I just look at it like it’s my left hand, I didn’t need surgery and I can still be here to support this team. I can still be around the team, I can still almost do everything besides go out there and play which obviously is what I want to be doing.”

“I can stay in shape and keep my legs underneath me and be well-rested for the playoffs.”

Love is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds this season for the Cavs, who currently reside in third place in the Eastern Conference at 30-10 entering Saturday night’s game.

“We have so much time now,” he said. “We’re not even at the All-Star break, to establish an identity. We have a track record of that in the past where it’s taken us until really the last 4-to-6 weeks to the end of the season. We’re hoping that’s still the case with this team. Obviously there’s a lot of moving parts. This is a good chance for a lot of guys to step up and play big minutes.

“Not just at my position but really throughout. I’m excited to see what these guys are able to do. For me, I’ll keep going out there and supporting them and try to stay in shape throughout this whole process. And that rhythm as the previous question you asked, I’ll try to get it back in however many games I have.”

Love missed 13 games after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee last season that also cost him a trip to the All-Star Game. He also suffered a dislocated shoulder in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against Boston in 2015 that ended his season.

He’s now broken his left hand twice, and his right hand once.

“I should have drank more milk when I was little,” he joked, trying to make light of his latest injury. “I’m not endorsed by chocolate milk any more, that was my first year here. I don’t know. Honestly I think it’s just, I don’t know. I looked at that myself. I thought, my hands are a big part of the sport but this is the second time I’ve broken my left hand. I don’t know. It’s crazy.”