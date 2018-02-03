MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One night before he hopes to add a sixth Super Bowl title to his collection, Tom Brady has won The Associated Press NFL 2017 Most Valuable Player Award.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP of the New England Patriots also took the regular-season award in 2007 and 2010. He’s the fifth straight quarterback to win.

At 40, Brady had one of his best seasons with 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, a passer rating of 102.8 and, not incidentally, a 13-3 record to top the AFC. He did that despite missing his favorite receiver, Julian Edelman, for the entire schedule.

Brady earned 40 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. That easily outdistanced Rams running back Todd Gurley with eight, and Eagles QB Carson Wentz with two. Wentz was considered a strong MVP contender before tearing up his left knee in Game 13.

In his first season running a team, and as the youngest head coach in NFL history, Sean McVay won The Associated Press 2017 NFL Coach of the Year award.

McVay, who turned 32 on Jan. 24, led the Los Angeles Rams to an 11-5 record, a seven-game improvement from the mark they managed the previous year.

The Rams won their first NFC West title since 2003, and second-year quarterback Jared Goff improved exponentially under McVay’s guidance.

McVay ran away with the voting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. He drew 35 votes to 11 for Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer. Doug Marrone of Jacksonville received two votes, while the Super Bowl coaches, Philadelphia’s Doug Pederson and New England’s Bill Belichick, each got one.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has won the 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award recognizes the NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.

The award was founded in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

Kuechly will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Pat Shurmur heads to his new job as coach of the New York Giants with a prize.

For his work as offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, Shurmur has won The Associated Press 2017 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

With a backup quarterback, Case Keenum, and without prized rookie running back Dalvin Cook for most of the year, Shurmur helped Minnesota go 13-3 and win the NFC North with a strong attack. The Vikings ranked 11th overall in offense, doing so without a true star.

Shurmur earned 24½ votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. He easily outdistanced New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, New England DC Matt Patricia, and Los Angeles Rams DC Wade Phillips, who all got four votes.

And Shurmur, former head coach in Cleveland, parlayed his Vikings work into the top job in New York.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen returned from two devastating injuries to win The Associated Press 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Allen missed half of the 2015 season with a kidney issue, then was lost in the 2016 season opener with a torn right ACL. There were questions if Allen would ever player at a high level again.

He answered those emphatically this season with the best year of his career. Allen caught 102 passes for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 159 times, nearly 10 per game.

That performance earned him 28 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. He easily outdistanced Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum, who had eight.

