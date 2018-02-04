CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Something needs to change with the Cavaliers, but head coach Tyronn Lue won’t be the fall guy.

Lue’s job is safe according to a report late Saturday night from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who quoted a team official that told him: “We are not firing our head coach.”

Lue, who questioned his team’s effort following an embarrassing 120-88 loss to the Houston Rockets on national TV Saturday night, is left looking for answers to salvage a season that is starting to fall apart.

Players aren’t gelling on the floor regardless of what lineup Lue throws out there.

There are reports of players not getting along off of the floor, including a contentious team meeting that saw Isaiah Thomas reportedly question Kevin Love’s departure from a blowout loss to Oklahoma City and absence from a subsequent practice.

Love is now out for the next 2 months after breaking his left hand Tuesday at Detroit.

Isaiah Thomas, acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade last summer, is a shadow of himself.

No one plays defense and the team ranks near the bottom statistically in critical areas on that end of the floor.

The Cavs are 7-13 since Dec. 19 after they rolled off 18 of 19 victories early in the season.

It is expected that the Cavs will explore a variety of trade options leading up to the league’s Feb. 8 trade deadline in an effort to retool a disjointed roster and potentially salvage the season.