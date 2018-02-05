Sponsored By sports radio 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Contests

92.3 The Fan and Entercom Radio are giving you the chance to flyaway this March to Phoenix to experience a Cactus League Spring Training game and two nights of Country music at our Country Double Header concert!

The trip includes

  • Roundtrip coach airfare for two to Phoenix, AZ (3/2 – 3/4)
  • Two nights hotel (double occupancy) at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, AZ (3/2 – 3/4)
  • Two tickets to Dustin Lynch on Friday, March 2nd at Taking Stick Resort
  • Two tickets to Old Dominion on Saturday, March 3rd at Talking Stick Resort
  • Two tickets to a Cactus League Spring Training game on Saturday, March 3rd at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

*Winner must be 21+

Enter here for your chance to win:

Country Doubleheader National Flyaway
2.5.18-2.16.18
Click here for contest rules.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Bowl II: SOLD OUTFebruary 11th at noon! Join us for the fun.
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen