CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Following an 0-16 season, it’s no surprise that the Cleveland Browns open with the worst odds to win Super Bowl LIII next February.

According to odds released by Bovada.lv, the Browns open 100/1 odds to win it all in 2019 along with the Chicago Bears.

The New England Patriots once again open as the favorites at 5/1 while the Eagles are 9/1 to repeat. The Green Bay Packers are also listed with the second-best odds at 9/1.

It marks the third consecutive year that the sports book listed the Browns to open with the worst odds to win a championship the following season.

It is also the seventh time since 2009 the Browns have opened with odds of 100/1 or greater.

Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII was the Eagles’ first NFL championship since 1960 leaving the Browns, who are in the midst of the worst stretch in league history over the last 3 seasons combined having gone 4-44, with the sixth longest NFL title drought (1964).

The Cardinals (1947), Lions (1957), Vikings (never/founded in 1960), Titans/Oilers (never/founded in 1960) and Chargers (never/founded in 1960) have longer droughts than Cleveland.