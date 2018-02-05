By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:2018 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – For weeks we’ve known that the Browns would be sitting pretty come draft time with 4 of the top 35 selections.

Following Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII, the position of the second-round choice the Browns received from the Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz trade is now set at No. 64.

By virtue of their 0-16 season, the Browns own the top slot in each round for the second consecutive year.

Cleveland will pick twice in the first round, 3 times in the second, once in the third, twice in the fourth and fifth rounds and once in rounds 6 and 7.

Here is where all 12 of the Browns’ picks in the 2018 NFL Draft fall:
Round 1: No. 1, No. 4 (from Houston)
Round 2: No. 33, No. 35 (from Houston), No. 64 (from Philadelphia)
Round 3: No. 64
Round 4: First and 23rd pick (from Carolina) in the round
Round 5: First and 22nd pick (from Kansas City) in the round
Round 6: First pick in the round
Round 7: First pick in the round

The actual overall slots for picks in rounds 4-7 will be determined after the league awards compensatory picks in the coming weeks.

  1. jdboyle15328 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    6 in the first 65.
    Your round 3 pick number is off.

