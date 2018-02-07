CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James beat the buzzer in overtime and the Cavs beat the Timberwolves Wednesday night.

James caught the inbounds pass, turned around at the free throw line and drilled the jumper sending Quicken Loans Arena into a frenzy and the Minnesota Timberwolves home with a tough 140-138 overtime defeat.

James nearly won the game for the struggling Cavs, who won for the eighth time in 22 games, by himself with his ninth triple-double of the season – 37 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.

The win ended an 8-game losing streak on national television as well.

Flagrant Shot – Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague hit Jae Crowder in the back with a forearm as Crowder drove to the basket with 10:48 left in the third sending Crowder to the ground. Several Cavs were displeased, including Crowder, who jumped up quickly before the officials stepped in to prevent an altercation.

After a replay review Teague was hit with a flagrant-1 for not attempting to make a play on the ball.

Death Taxes And 60-Point Half – The Cavs gave up 66 to Minnesota in the first half in what is becoming a regular tradition for the team.

Hot Start For JR – If Wednesday night’s game was the last for J.R. Smith as a Cavalier, he went out with a bang.

Smith, who is on the trade block in advance of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, started off hot against the Timberwolves hitting 6 of his first 8 shots from the floor, including 5 makes from 3. He had 11 points in the first quarter and 17 by halftime.

Smith finished with 20 points.

All In – Lue summed up what it’ll take for the Cavs to get things turned around and moving in the right direction directly and succinctly prior to Wednesday night’s game.

“I think we gotta just stick together,” Lue said. “The biggest thing about professional sports is that it’s a team sport. We need everyone to be all in and we need everyone to play together. That’s how you win.

“You don’t win with an individual or two individuals. You win with everybody so we gotta understand that, realize that but winning cures a lot of different things.”

Wade Out – Dwyane Wade was given the night off by Lue, who ruled him out prior to the game for the second night of the back-to-back.

Wade took full advantage of the evening off as he rolled into the locker room at 6:40 p.m. By then Cavs had already conducted a pregame “practice” session in the arena and Lue had already spoken to reporters.

While Wade violated no rules, it is emblematic of the individual and “me first” attitude on the team.