CLEVELAND- With his eighth rebound Wednesday night LeBron James became the Cavs’ all-time leader in rebounds, passing Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ 5,904 mark.
James, who recorded his ninth triple-double of the season in the game, also made NBA history in the process.
James is now the third player in NBA history to lead a franchise in points, rebounds and assists joining Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls and Kevin Garnett of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
James won the game with a turnaround jumper from the free throw line as time expired in overtime to give the Cavs a 140-138 victory over the Timberwolves. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in Wednesday night’s win.
