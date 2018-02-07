By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James

CLEVELAND- With his eighth rebound Wednesday night LeBron James became the Cavs’ all-time leader in rebounds, passing Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ 5,904 mark.

James, who recorded his ninth triple-double of the season in the game, also made NBA history in the process.

James is now the third player in NBA history to lead a franchise in points, rebounds and assists joining Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls and Kevin Garnett of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James won the game with a turnaround jumper from the free throw line as time expired in overtime to give the Cavs a 140-138 victory over the Timberwolves. James finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in Wednesday night’s win.

