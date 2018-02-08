CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavaliers have acquired Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson from the Los Angeles Lakers for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and their 2018 first-round draft pick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade.

Frye confirmed the trade in a video message posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to say thank you to all Cavs fans, Cleveland, everybody. You know business is business. Hey, I’m off to the Lakers. It happens. I’m excited. Good, nice, great young team. And word to everybody – don’t go 0-6 or they’re gonna trade your ass,” Frye said referencing his 0-6 from the field performance Wednesday night against Minnesota.

The deal means that the 2018 Brooklyn pick acquired in the Kyrie Irving deal won’t be moved. League rules prohibited the Cavs from trading both first round picks.

Nance Jr. is the son of former Cavaliers legend Larry Nance.

Both Frye and Thomas have expiring contracts worth a combined $13.68 million, which provides the Lakers with additional financial flexibility. The Cavs take on nearly $27 million in additional salary with Clarkson, who has 2 years remaining on his deal.

Nance, who is making just under $1.5 million this year, has 1 year left on his current contract at $2.27 million but is under team control with a $3.37 million qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season.

The NBA’s trade deadline is a 3 p.m. eastern Thursday.

More to follow….