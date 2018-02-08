CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavaliers reshaped their entire roster in the span of an hour Thursday, mere hours before the NBA’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.
After shipping Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers along with their 2018 first round pick for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, the team pulled off a 3-team trade with Utah and Sacremento that netted them George Hill from the Kings and Rodney Hood from the Jazz.
In the 3-way deal Utah also sent Joe Johnson to Sacramento, Cleveland sent Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah and Iman Shumpert plus a 2020 second-round pick via Miami to the Kings.
The Cavs then traded Dwyane Wade to Miami for a protected second-round pick.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trades.
To recap, the Cavs acquired Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, George Hill, a protected second-round draft pick and dealt Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, a 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second round pick via Miami.