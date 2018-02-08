Filed Under:Facebook

In attempt to go back to its roots, Facebook is changing their user experience. Rather than seeing brand and business page updates in your feed, you will soon start to realize that you’re seeing more of your friends’ updates.

This means that you may not see stories from 92.3 The Fan as often as you’re used to.

Don’t worry — there is a simple fix to make sure we stay at the top of your newsfeed. Here’s what you have to do:

This way you’ll always be the first to know what’s going on in the world of sports.

Mobile:

a1eef229 d27c 49c2 9600 4a4184c08bd4 How To Keep 92.3 The Fan In Your Facebook Newsfeed3e67b7ea 94e6 4ac0 99a8 4c992ed7bee7 How To Keep 92.3 The Fan In Your Facebook Newsfeed

Desktop:

fan see first 4 How To Keep 92.3 The Fan In Your Facebook Newsfeed

fan see first 3 How To Keep 92.3 The Fan In Your Facebook Newsfeed

