In attempt to go back to its roots, Facebook is changing their user experience. Rather than seeing brand and business page updates in your feed, you will soon start to realize that you’re seeing more of your friends’ updates.

This means that you may not see stories from 92.3 The Fan as often as you’re used to.

Don’t worry — there is a simple fix to make sure we stay at the top of your newsfeed. Here’s what you have to do:

Head to 92.3 The Fan’s Facebook page

Click on ‘following’

Choose ‘see first’

This way you’ll always be the first to know what’s going on in the world of sports.

Mobile:

Desktop: