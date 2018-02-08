After a crazy NBA trade deadline, and a flurry of deals for the Cavs around lunch time, you are probably left wondering about the current state of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster.

After shipping out Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye in a deal with the Lakers, Cleveland also traded away Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, and Iman Shumpert to the Kings and Jazz. Dwyane Wade was also moved to Miami for a draft pick.

With that said, let’s recap the Cavs roster. The new guys that the Cavs acquired today are in red.

LeBron James

Kevin Love

Tristan Thompson

J.R. Smith

Kyle Korver

Cedi Osman

Jeff Green

George Hill

Rodney Hood

Larry Nance, Jr.

Jordan Clarkson

Jose Calderon

Ante Zizic

(open roster spot)

(open roster spot)

This report from Marc Stein claims that the Cavaliers are interested in bringing back a strong, veteran locker room presence, like Kendrick Perkins. Perkins just left the Cavs G-League roster in Canton, and was reportedly planning on retirement. If Cleveland is interested, he would come back.

Current two-way players John Holland and London Perrantes, on the Canton Charge roster, will likely be called into duty as well, and could fill those open roster spots, too.