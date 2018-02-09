Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, Ohio consumers chose a wedding bouquet as their top Valentine’s Day gift, followed by a box of chocolates, diamond engagement ring, bouquet of roses, and white gold diamond engagement rings.

However, keep lingerie and alcohol out of your shopping cart. Ohio shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 18% of Ohio consumers say they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to start shopping for their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 25% of Ohio consumers say they will get dinner at a restaurant, followed by spending the night in (24%) and a night on the town (9%). When it comes to favorite Valentine’s Day treats, Ohio consumers prefer a box of chocolates (38%) and chocolate covered strawberries (25%).

Roses steal the show in Ohio, with 70% of the state choosing roses as their favorite Valentine’s Day flower. But if you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider tulips (16%) or sunflowers (12%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.