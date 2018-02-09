Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams

Friday, February 9, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

RHODE ISLAND -6.5

Davidson has gone 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine Atlantic-10 games. But in the only game the Wildcats weren’t favored in during that run, they lost and didn’t cover. Their nice run is more about beating teams they’re better than and tonight that isn’t the case as they play at conference-leading Rhode Island, which enters on a 14-game win streak. The Rams haven’t lost a conference game and they haven’t lost at home. Rhode Island gets the cover.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

Friday, February 9, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

DETROIT -3.5

The Pistons (4-0) and Clippers (2-0) are both unbeaten since the trade that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit and Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley to L.A. But while the Clippers have statistically stayed the course in wins over the Bulls and Mavericks, the Pistons are scoring seven more points per game and allowing two fewer. Andre Drummond is averaging 17.8 points and 19.3 rebounds with Griffin playing alongside him. Take the surging Pistons to cover at home.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (3-0 in last 3 NBA ATS picks)

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Friday, February 9, 2018, 7:30 pm ET

BOSTON -4

My projections see the Celtics defeating the Pacers by at least nine points Friday and covering the short number nearly two-thirds of the time in simulations. The favorite has covered six of the past seven in this series.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (8-4 in last 8 NBA ML picks)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz

Friday, February 9, 2018, 9:00 pm ET

UTAH -5.5

The Hornets have lost 10 straight visits to Salt Lake City, and they’re coming off a grueling OT loss in Portland last night. Lay the points despite Utah’s trade shakeup.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (3-0 in last 3 NBA ATS picks)

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Saturday, February 10, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

WASHINGTON -4.5

Look for this line to keep rising. The Wizards will be more rested, and the road team has covered four straight in this series. Lay the points.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (3-0 in last 3 NBA ATS picks)

