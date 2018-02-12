CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Mohamed Massaquoi lost his left hand in an ATV accident last April the former Browns receiver revealed in a video published on The Players’ Tribune on Monday.

With only his thumb left, Massaquoi now wears a prosthetic hand after what was supposed to be a fun afternoon turned tragic.

“Making a turn, I take the turn too sharply,” Massaquoi, now 31, said in the video. “And before I know it my ATV loses control. The next thing I feel is something just feels like an explosion just went off in my hand. I’m in shock. So I don’t feel it, but I’m very aware of what’s going on, just because there’s blood everywhere.

“What I’m seeing and what my friends are seeing are completely different — they’re seeing what actually happened, I’m seeing what I think happened. I’m thinking that I just broke my hand. My friend on the other hand, thinks my hand just went through a meat grinder or something like that. Meanwhile you can see the panic and the fear in everybody.”

Former @NFL and @UGAFootball wide receiver @IronMassaquoi made his career catching a ball. Last April, his left hand was amputated. This is the first time he's told his story: https://t.co/cNm7qAddud pic.twitter.com/mecccJ6sZN — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 12, 2018

Massaquoi detailed how doctors tried, but were unable, to save his hand.

“Over those next days and weeks we’d see, ‘OK, this finger’s not going to make it, we have to take it off. This finger’s not going to make it, we have to take it off,’” Massaquoi said. “And then you’re left with what is now a thumb.”

In his written introduction to the video, Massaquoi thanked his wife, friends and doctors for their help and support since the accident.

“I guess when I look at my hand, I’m just thankful,” Massaquoi said. “I’m thankful for the process. I’m thankful for the little things in life. I’m thankful for family, for friendship, thankful for real things.”

The Browns selected Massaquoi in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft – 50th overall – with the hope the former Georgia standout would help reshape their receiving corps.

He appeared in 54 games – 48 starts – between 2009-2012 for the Browns where he caught 118 of 275 targets for 1,745 yards and 7 touchdowns.

In 2013 Massaquoi spent a brief amount of time with the Jaguars and Jets before his NFL career came to an end.

“This just gives you a perspective of how precious life is, how fast things can change,” Massaquoi said.