CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, is scheduled to undergo brain surgery this week in Detroit.

Doris Burke of ESPN reported the upcoming procedure during the fourth quarter of ABC’s telecast of the Cavs’ win in Boston Sunday.

The 21-year old Gilbert suffers from neurofibromatosis or NF, which is a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow throughout the body.

The Cavs tweeted their support for Nick Monday morning.

What's not to like? The genetic disease NF1. That's what. And that's why we're behind Nick Gilbert as he battles hard. Get 'em Nick! We're cheering for you all the way! Always. #AllForOne #OneForAll @ChildrensTumor — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 12, 2018

When Nick Gilbert was 14, he sported a bow tie when he represented the Cavs at the 2011 NBA Draft lottery, which the team won. He famously coined the phrase, “what’s not to like” after the Cavs won the No. 1 overall pick, which they used to select Kyrie Irving later that summer.

Nick, once again wearing a bow tie, represented the club at the 2013 lottery, which the Cavs also won.

The bow tie became a symbol and rallying cry to help raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports research for finding a cure for NF.

Nick Gilbert has already had one brain surgery nearly 10 years ago and he’s undergone chemotherapy sporadically over the course of the last 15 years.