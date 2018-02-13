By Mario McKellop

In addition to being a hub for modern medicine and being home to one of the finest basketball teams in the NBA, Cleveland also has a thriving arts scene. The Land boasts a phenomenal selection of art museums, galleries, music venues and performance art spaces. It’s worth noting that the CLE is a rare major city that places equal value on history and modernity and its culture reflects that fact. In the space of one day, art lovers can enjoy some of the finest art Midwest has to offer while also supporting Cleveland’s artists.

The Cleveland Museum of Art

11150 East Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 421-7350

www.clevelandart.org

Established in 1913, the Cleveland Museum of Art has strived to provide the community with access to some of the greatest artwork the world has ever produced. It still fulfills that mission today by exhibiting some exquisite contemporary and classical art. This year, the museum will be featuring compelling works crafted by artists from around the globe. Currently, exhibitions include pieces by sculptor French Auguste Rodin, New York photographer Danny Lyon and English textile designer William Morris.

Related: Best Volunteer Opportunities for Art Lovers in Cleveland

78th Street Studios

300 W. 78th St.

Cleveland, OH 44102

(330) 819-7280

www.78thstreetstudios.com

Art lovers who wish to get an overview of Cleveland’s contemporary art scene should pay a visit to 78th Street Studios. A massive 170,000 square foot complex, 78th Street houses dozens of different painters, musicians, sculptors and performance artists. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can tour the studios and get a firsthand look at what some of the region’s most innovative artists are working on. And on the third Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., art aficionados can listen to live music, sample delicious local cuisine and browse the wares of the region’s finest artisans.

Related: Best Cleveland Businesses with Art Galleries

Playhouse Square

501 Euclid Ave., Suite #200

Cleveland, OH 44115

(216) 241-6000

www.playhousesquare.org

With eight different theaters, Playhouse Square is the largest performing arts center in the United States, aside from New York’s Lincoln Center. As such, theatergoers have a variety of different shows to choose from over the course of the year. This winter’s highlights include KeyBank State Theatre’s production of the Irish musical “Riverdance;” Great Lake Theater’s presentation of the psychological drama “Misery;” Kennedy Theatre’s take on the legendary avant-garde play “Finnegans Wake” and the Outcalt Theatre’s exhibition of the geopolitical thriller “The Invisible Hand.”

Related: Best Art Museums in Cleveland

Cleveland International Film Festival

Tower City Cinemas

230 West Huron Road, Suite #7256

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 621-1374

www.clevelandfilm.org

Celebrating its 41st year in 2018, the Cleveland International Film Festival will bring hundreds of artistically and culturally significant movies to Cleveland. Last year’s festival exhibited more than 200 films that attracted more than 100,000 attendees to Northeast Ohio. This year’s festival, which will run from April 4 to 15, will offer attendees the opportunity to see several extraordinary films from around the globe for a nominal fee. And best of all, the festival gives cinephiles the chance watch some amazing films while also supporting the local film community.

Cleveland Pops Orchestra

24000 Mercantile Road, Suite 8

Beachwood, OH 44122

(216) 765-7677

www.clevelandpops.com

Since 1995, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra has provided the community with sublime renditions of classical, jazz, traditional pop, show tunes and cinematic music. In the next few months, the Pops will be the staging a raft of excellent performances. In March, the Pops will perform a retrospective of the work of iconic choreographer Jerome Robbins and composer Leonard Bernstein. In April, jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling comes to Severance Hall to perform a tribute to Louis Armstrong. And in May, the Pops will celebrate Memorial Day with a special program made up of military-themed pageantry in music.