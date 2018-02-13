This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
The Litter Bugz
On April 21, The Litter Bugz are hosting the 5th annual Great Cleveland Clean-Up. Volunteers can meet coordinators at any of the 35 different meet-up locations by 12:30pm. Before we divide into groups, volunteers are taught how to recycle and educated on the effects of litter. We will spread out in teams of five, removing as much litter as possible in three hours. Volunteers primarily focus on removing litter from parks, sidewalks, playgrounds, neighborhoods, and highway exists & entrances.More info HERE!
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
