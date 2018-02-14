CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Tito Francona, the former Cleveland Indians All-Star and father of current manager Terry Francona, has passed away at the age of 84.
John Patsy Francona was born November 4th, 1933 in Alquippa, Pennsylvania, picking up the nickname “Tito” from his father at a young age. His son never shied away from carrying the nickname as well.
The elder Francona played 15 years in Major League Baseball, six of which came with the Indians from 1959 to 1964. He earned his only all-star appearance in 1961.
In his six years on the north coast, Francona slashed .284/.353/.437 with 85 of his 106 career home runs while manning the corner outfield spots and first base.
In 2017, Francona and the Indians launched Tito Francona And Son Pasta Sauce, from which a portion of proceeds were donated to the Cleveland Indians Charities.