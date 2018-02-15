CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – AJ McCarron will be an unrestricted free agent come March 14 giving the Browns another opportunity to pursue the soon-to-be former Bengals quarterback.

McCarron won his service time grievance against the Bengals Thursday, which was handled by an independent arbitrator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Had McCarron lost the grievance he would have become a restricted free agent meaning Cincinnati could’ve matched any offer sheet or received draft pick compensation from the team that signs him should they not match an offer.

The Browns tried to trade for McCarron at the trade deadline on Oct. 31, 2017 but failed to properly communicate the terms of the deal with the league office in time nixing the deal at the last minute.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson’s admiration and respect for McCarron is well known and it is expected that the Browns will pursue him in free agency next month. Jackson hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese as his new quarterbacks coach so familiarity will be easy for the Browns to sell him.

Jackson and the Browns intend to add a veteran quarterback this offseason and McCarron will likely be atop their wish list along with Kirk Cousins, who will command a record-setting contract on the open market.

Despite an estimated $110-plus million in available salary cap space, Cleveland will have stiff competition from the New York Jets and Denver Broncos for quarterbacks this offseason.

Regardless of free agency, it is still expected that the Browns will use the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft on a quarterback.