Shortly after the Cleveland Browns locked up the 1st pick in the NFL draft (for the second consecutive year) Ken Carman And Anthony Lima started talking quarterback at #1 overall.  Many listeners and tweeters told the show that the Browns should look at other positions with the top pick, which prompted Lima to kick anyone who said a player other than a QB off of the show.  Today though, Lima had a change of heart and decided that any “idiot” that wants to call into the show will be heard.  And call they did.

