CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Kirk Cousins is about to get paid.

He also will get to choose which team he’ll take all that money from.

Left tackle Joe Thomas hopes it’ll be from the Browns.

Thomas has been campaigning for Cousins to come to Cleveland all offseason – especially on his ‘Thomahawk Show’ podcast with former Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins but on Thursday he took his campaign to the next level: recruiting on Twitter.

Thomas responded to Cousins’ tweet in which the quarterback asked where should he play first, then to a fans response.

I hear Cleveland is nice this time of year, that is, if you’d like to have a statue someday… https://t.co/Geo5CzvI5J — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

You could make MORE money and MORE history in Cleveland than anywhere else, by FAR. Don’t just go and be another quarterback somewhere else! https://t.co/tVPqv8pdPB — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 15, 2018

Coming off of an 0-16 season and being 1-31 over the last 2 years the Browns realize it might take more than just money to lure free agents to Cleveland.

They’re going to have to recruit, and they know it.

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler and presumed first ballot Hall of Famer, remains undecided if he will return next season. Thomas is recovering from a torn left triceps tendon that ended his consecutive snaps, games and Pro Bowls streak last season.

It is expected that Cousins will sign a contract in excess of the record-setting 5-year, $137.5 million contract the 49ers gave Jimmy Garappolo last week when free agency begins on March 14.