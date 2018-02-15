CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Trevor Bauer picked up a win that no Cleveland Indians player has since 1991: Himself vs. his club in arbitration.

The 27-year old will make $6.525 million in 2018, an arbitrator’s ruling said Thursday. The initial case had been made a week ago Thursday, but with a handful of similar cases around the league ongoing, the official ruling was withheld until Feb. 15. The Indians had originally offered $5.3 million for this season after Bauer made $3.55 million a year ago.

The last player to win in arbitration was pitcher Greg Swindell in 1991, who went the distance alongside second baseman Jerry Browne, who lost. The team had only been to arbitration twice since that off-season, winning both cases against current pitcher Josh Tomlin and former hurler Vinnie Pestano in 2014.

Despite a horrid, albeit rather unlikely, start to 2017 for Bauer, he wound up the 21st-best pitcher in baseball in terms of FIP at 3.88. Bauer got the call in ALDS Game 1 against the New York Yankees, going 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a win. He was called upon again in Game 4, struggling on short rest in a series-evening loss.

Danny Downtime

It seems like forever ago that Danny Salazar was an American League All-Star, and it has been equally as long since he was fully healthy.

That remains the case.

According to a medical update by the team, Salazar “experienced an onset of right shoulder rotator cuff inflammation in mid-January during his off-season throwing program.” The good news is that the righty has resumed throwing and “is progressing well.” The release also stated that Salazar is “a couple weeks behind the rest of the current group of pitchers.”

Good news, less good news

Six other rehabbing Indians were mentioned in the team’s report.

The best news was that both Yandy Diaz (right groin injury) and Bradley Zimmer (resolved left hand fracture) have both fully recovered and have no restrictions.

Cody Anderson (right elbow UCL reconstruction), who could be headed to the bullpen after Tommy John surgery, is currently long tossing and is scheduled to return to the mound on Saturday, Feb. 17th.

Michael Brantley (right ankle deltoid ligament repair) has resumed straight ahead running, along with long tossing and batting cage activities. The team says he will increase his activity in the coming weeks. He is “progressing well and as expected.”

Fellow outfielder Brandon Guyer (left wrist extensor tendon repair) is rehabbing and strengthening his injured wrist, and has resumed throwing and outfield drills. He could return to hitting next week when reevaluated.

Righty Adam Plutko (right hip surgery) is throwing bullpens and could resume activity by early March.